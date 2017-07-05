Dallisson and Kirk take on gruelling Midnight Marathon

TWO Stratford AC athletes took on the gruelling Midnight Marathon event, set in the Brecon Beacons.

The course takes you through forests, over streams, past waterfalls and up mountains. The difference between this and any other mountain marathon, is that you start at 5.30pm and have to finish before the midnight cut-off.

The course covers part of the Fan Dance, which is the infamous run taken on by potential members of the British Special Forces as part of their selection process.

This includes an ascent of Pen y Fan, which is the highest peak in south Wales.

Setting off in glorious sunshine, Lisa Dallisson and Lesley Kirk soon found the going tough as the route climbed up out of the little village of Talybont on Usk.

The first checkpoint was at 7.5 miles, whereafter the weather deteriorated with thick cloud, dropping temperatures and a strong wind.

By the time the pair reached the summit of Pen y Fan, at about 14 miles, most of the compulsory kit of hat, gloves, warm clothing and head torches had already proved useful. Completely drained from the relentless climbing, Dallisson and Kirk were hoping the descent would be easier, but they were wrong.

The rocky paths proved impossible to run on comfortably and with tired legs and in the dark, they both took a few tumbles.

Battered and bruised, they kept each other going, eventually crossing the finish line in 6.26.47 with just over three minutes to spare before the cut-off time.