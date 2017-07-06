Stratford AC records tumble as veterans finish with a flourish

WITH their men’s and women’s medley relay teams ending the evening with their best finishes of the season, Stratford AC experienced mixed fortunes in the Midland Veterans’ League match at Solihull last week.

The late, and in-race, loss of some key athletes due to injury was offset by some others competing in their first event of the season, with some sparkling and good all round performances, with ten new club records being set.

Sprinter Andy List made a welcome return with a strong second place in his 200m and a storming leg in the relay.

Marathon runner Maria Haslam demonstrated her raw speed with a second place in her 100m in a club record equalling time before running a fine 400m.

Evergreen Cindy Brittan stormed to a new club record in her 100m. Wayne Vickers and Emma Bexson also had busy evenings, with strong 400m and 1500m runs before running vital legs in their relay teams.

In the field, Paivi McMillan was second in the discus with a record throw and third in the hammer with a new personal best.

Sheila Lammas won a hard fought 1500m with a new personal best time before running the anchor leg of the relay.

Elaine Ledden continued her improvement in her first season sprinting, setting club records for her age group in both the 100m and 400m.

Also in the 400m, despite it being only an occasional event for them, team regulars David Smyth and Peter Coote set new club records, while Paula Williams and John Boxall both demonstrated their versatility with Williams setting new records in long jump and hammer, and Boxall gaining second place in the shot with a club record throw.

Sarah Bland found time away from compiling the results to claim second place in the triple jump, and team manager David Jones equalled his PB in the high jump.