Fitzharris leaves Stratford Town in search of first-team football

BARRY Fitzharris has decided to leave Stratford Town in pursuit of first-team football.

The combative midfielder has returned to Northern Premier League Division One side Romulus following a year-long stint at Knights Lane.

Fitzharris was left frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities at the club, that saw him named as a substitute on ten occasions last season.

“Barry is planning to stay more local with Romulus, which is on his doorstep,” said Town boss Carl Adams.

“It’s a shame he’s left and I wish him all the best.”

Adams is still hoping to sign a further “one or two” players ahead of the big kick-off, although he admits he may have to play something of a waiting game.

He added: “Hopefully one or two more can come in, but it depends on what is available.

“There are higher level teams like Nuneaton and Solihull with players on trial at the moment that aren’t going to get in there and that may hand us a couple of opportunities.”

Town’s pre-season campaign begins next Thursday with a home game against Stafford Rangers.

They return to the MoodChimp Stadium two days later to take on Rushall Olympic.

Meanwhile, Stuart Dixon and Phil Day have stood down from their roles as Stratford Town directors with immediate effect. Dixon has left due to work commitments, while Day has retired.

Andy Chilton has been installed as a new club director.