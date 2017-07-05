Alcester Town’s ladies handed £3,000 funding boost

ALCESTER Town Football Club are celebrating after being awarded a £3,000 Grow the Game grant, something that has attracted praise from England manager Gareth Southgate.

The grant, which will provide a boost to women’s football in Alcester, has paved the way for a ladies team plus coaches to be set up in the town.

Southgate, who is also a Football Foundation ambassador, said: “I am so pleased that Alcester Town has secured this Grow the Game grant.

“The club has worked very hard with the Birmingham FA and the Football Foundation to get more local people playing football so that they can enjoy the many physical and mental benefits that come with playing regular sport.

“Grow the Game is mainly funded by the FA and delivered by the Football Foundation.

“This is money that is flowing from the very top of the game down to the lowest levels, to help clubs at the grassroots to bear the cost of starting up a new team, whether it be for a new kit, pitch hire or sending volunteers on coaching courses.”

Dave Taylor, chairman of Alcester Town, said: “We have been trying to encourage women’s football in the town for a number of years and the Grow the Game grant awarded by the Football Foundation has allowed us to set up a new ladies team.

“As a club we are looking to grow girls and women’s football at all age groups and if anyone is interested in playing, coaching or assisting in anyway then please let us know.”

For more details, telephone Dave Taylor on 07990 616676 or e-mail d_taylor67@sky.com