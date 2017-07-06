Rising temperature sparks field fires

FIREFIGHTERS tackled two fires in farm fields near Stratford-upon-Avon yesterday, Wednesday, as the temperature peaked at 28 degrees.

A crew from Stratford Fire Station was called out at around 2.15pm to the farm on Banbury Road, near to Goldicote House.

They were at the scene for around an hour before it was put out. No buildings were affected.

And a crew from Gaydon Fire Station were called to a grass fire at a farm off Fosse Way near Ashorne.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said an area of paddocks measuring 20 metres by 20 metres which was smouldering when they arrived.

Firefighters left the scene just before 7pm.

The temperatures peaked at 28 degrees, according to the weather station at Wellsbourne Airfield.