FIREFIGHTERS are currently dealing with a fire in a field just outside of Stratford-upon-Avon.

A crew from Stratford Fire Station was called out this afternoon to the farm on Banbury Road, near to Goldicote House.

The fire is thought to be in Coombe Farm.

The temperatures today have reached almost 26 degrees, according to the weather station at Wellsbourne Airfield.

More to follow.