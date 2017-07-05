Model wagons for brewery

John Arkell, a member of the Arkell family which has run Donnington Brewery since 1865, and David Holmes, the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway’s volunteer retail manager. (Submitted photo)

Historic Donnington Brewery can now boast its own railway wagons.

The vehicles — a tank wagon and a box van, are however not full-size — they are models in 4mm/1ft scale (‘00’ gauge) and are a joint venture with the nearby Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway.

They were launched by John Arkell, of Donnington Brewery, a member of the Arkell family which has run the brewery since 1865; and David Holmes, the GWSR’s volunteer Retail Manager.

The wagons, finished in grey, feature the brewery’s distinctive logo. The limited-edition models, of which there are just 189 of the van and 172 of the tank wagon, were manufactured for the GWSR by Wrexham-based Dapol, to a detailed specification with stunning detail.

John Arkell saw ‘his’ wagons for the first time during a visit to the railway’s Toddington station.

“They are absolutely fantastic, the detail on them is incredible!” said John.

“I can just imagine them in a goods train, delivering Donnington’s Cotswold beers throughout the nation.”

They are on sale from the shop at Toddington Station or online from www.gwsr.com The railway takes in a section of the old Stratford to Cheltenham rail line.