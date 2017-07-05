Model wagons for brewery

Historic Donnington Brewery can now boast its own railway wagons.

The vehicles — a tank wagon and a box van, are however not full-size — they are models in 4mm/1ft scale (‘00’ gauge) and are a joint venture with the nearby Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway.

They were launched by John Arkell, of Donnington Brewery, a member of the Arkell family which has run the brewery since 1865; and David Holmes, the GWSR’s volunteer Retail Manager.

The wagons, finished in grey, feature the brewery’s distinctive logo. The limited-edition models, of which there are just 189 of the van and 172 of the tank wagon, were manufactured for the GWSR by Wrexham-based Dapol, to a detailed specification with stunning detail.

John Arkell saw ‘his’ wagons for the first time during a visit to the railway’s Toddington station.

“They are absolutely fantastic, the detail on them is incredible!” said John.

“I can just imagine them in a goods train, delivering Donnington’s Cotswold beers throughout the nation.”

They are on sale from the shop at Toddington Station or online from www.gwsr.com The railway takes in a section of the old Stratford to Cheltenham rail line.