VIDEO: Accident waiting to happen – warns headmaster

URGENT action is needed to prevent lives being put at risk outside a Stratford-upon-Avon school according to its headmaster.

Bennet Carr, headmaster at King Edward VI School, is urging the county council to take swift action to ensure large vehicles do not have to mount the pavement just inches from the school entrance on Chapel Lane.

The call comes following an incident on Friday in which a boy had to be prevented from walking out of the school gates as a bus mounted the kerb.

According to the school, the unsafe situation is not the fault of the bus company or those operating large vehicles on Chapel Lane, but of the unsuitable parking bays along the road which force drivers to take such dangerous actions.

Recent analysis of the school’s CCTV revealed that during one school week 87 large vehicles mounted the kerb, driving the length of the pavement across the school entrance.

The only reason drivers take this action is to prevent clipping the cars parked in the narrow bays which line the road opposite the school.

Bennet Carr said: “If something is not done somebody is going to get killed or seriously injured. It’s clear there is a risk of someone being crushed by a vehicle against that wall. I have great sympathy for the Stagecoach drivers, they have no choice but to mount the kerb when they come down here, it is the council that need to take action. We have only avoided a serious accident so far because the school have been trying to manage the situation very carefully.

. It seems particularly relevant at the moment, In light of what has happened at Grenfell Tower and the current stories about councils failing to maintain safety standards, that we are calling for action to be taken.

“We are grateful to the Stratford Herald for highlighting our concerns. The last time this issue appeared in the paper Warwickshire County Council were prompted to say, for the first time, that a possible compromise could be achieved by suspending the spaces during school hours. Since then they flatly refused to do this.”

Having raised its concerns about child safety in Chapel Lane with Warwickshire County Council in 2012, a single solitary road sign was placed on a lamp-post at the top of Chapel Lane in early 2014, which is often obscured by buses parked at the bus stop.

Marie Rendall, parent governor at KES, said: “There are 720 pupils who come out of those school gates, you don’t need to be an expert to see this is an accident waiting to happen. It’s obvious but the road is for cars and the pavement is for pedestrians, children are entitled to be able to walk along that pavement safely, it is their right. It makes you think the council are putting profits above child safety. We have highlighted this issue and we have had several near misses, near misses are precursors to serious incidents. These have been reported to Warwickshire County Council, but they have shown no interest at all.”

Stagecoach, which operates the City Sightseeing Tour Bus, which passes down Chapel Lane every 15-30 minutes, recognise the school’s plight and are hopeful that the county council will change its bus route to avoid Chapel Lane by September.

Steve Burd, Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands said “Although there are no restrictions on HGVs, PCV vehicles or emergency vehicles using Chapel Lane, last year Stagecoach Midlands gave an undertaking to King Edward VI School that we would re-route our Stratford tour buses

via Sheep Street, as soon as Warwickshire County Council made arrangements for an alternative bus stop to be put in place near the Falcon Hotel. Regrettably despite support from Warwickshire County Council’s public transport department, there had been a lengthy delay in the required public consultation exercise/traffic order process.

“I am, however, pleased to confirm that we have been advised by the County Council that the necessary consultation is now underway and that this exercise will be completed by the 16th July. Provided that there are no objections – and there are none to date – the required orders can be put in place a few weeks after that date. As soon as my Company receives confirmation that there have been no objections to the proposal, we will take steps to ensure that our Stratford tour buses are re-routed prior to the start of the September school term.”

Is there a parking or transport problem outside your school? Let the Herald know – news@stratford-herald.com