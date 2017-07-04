Junior Cup semi-final line-up is confirmed

ALCESTER A, Stratford, Littletons A and HDA A Redditch are through to the semi-finals of the Wildmoor Spa League’s Junior Tennis Cup competition.

In the pool A matches, host Alcester A pair Adam Haerle and Luke Clemons celebrated qualification by winning all three matches without dropping a single point.

They beat Henley A 6-0, Alcester C 6-0 and Henley B 6-0 to score a maximum 24 points, topping the table a massive six points clear of second-placed Alcester C.

Alcester C also finished second on the night and in the table when their pair Ben Pons and Owen Linnett beat Henley B 6-0 and Henley A 6-3.

In the wooden spoon contest, Henley B boys Billy Rose and Adam Taylor surprisingly beat Henley A duo Jack Quantrill and Barnaby Woollen 6-3 to take the third place on the night, but Henley A finished third in the overall table.

Pool B played at Littletons Tennis Club saw good tennis and success for the hosts’ A team on the night to qualify for the play-offs leading the final pool B table by three clear points with a total of 24.

Daniel Reynolds and Fraser Bennet were in a dominant mood for Littletons A as they beat Littletons B 6-1, then Chipping Campden B 6-3 and lastly Campden A surprisingly 6-0.

The Campden A boys Finn Watkins and George Meggeson came second in the table by bouncing back to beat Campden B 6-3 and Littletons B 6-2.

In the final match, Littletons B pair Dan Baker and Robbie Clear beat Campden B’s duo Jack Theo and Tom Cox in the closest match of the night, 6-4.

Once again, pool C was turned on its head with surprising results as the last round was played at Evesham.

The hosts A Team Joseph Wilson and Jamie Woodcock had been lying third in the table way off the lead, but on the night they beat all their opposition.

They knocked over the previous table toppers Pershore 6-1, challengers HDA A of Redditch 7-5 and their own B team 6-0.

HDA A pair Tom Mumford and Caleb Ravenscroft then recovered to beat their closest rivals Pershore 6-3 and Evesham B 6-0.

Finally, Pershore’s Niall Guppy and Thomas Edwards beat Evesham B duo Ashley Gibson and Josh Rushby 6-1.

The end results meant that in the closest of pool contests the Redditch team HDA A topped the table and qualified for the semi-final play-offs with a total of 21 points, with Pershore only a point behind with 20 and Evesham A only a further point back on 19 points.

In pool D, played at Stratford’s courts, the hosts began with a one-point lead over Alcester B, which they increased to two by beating all opposition on the night.

Their junior pair Joe Pinnock and Scott Rudge beat Alcester D 6-0, Alcester B 6-2 and Redditch HDA B 6-0.

This ensured they topped the pool and go through to the semi-final play-offs with 23 points.

Alcester B boys Charlie Derby and Chris Hillman overcame Redditch HDA B 6-1 and Alcester D 6-3.

Finally, Alcester D pair Henry Beer and Oliver Linnett beat HDA’s duo Finlay Shennan and Sam Richmond 6-3.