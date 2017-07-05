Pride of Warwick winners named…

THE winners of the fifth Touch FM Pride of Warwick District Awards have been announced.

Eighteen awards were handed out last Friday at the Chesford Grange Hotel.

Thee awards, backed by Phillips 66 and other local firms, celebrate everything great that happens across Warwick District.

They included leaders of the business community and district’s grandees to the heroic citizenship and everyday selflessness of the district’s unsung community heroes.

The winners were:

Business of the Year with Phillips 66: Just Checking Ltd, based in Lapworth, which operates an online activity monitoring system that helps people stay independent in their own home.

Small Business of the Year with The Federation of Small Businesses: Carty Services, a Warwick-based gardening and cleaning contractor.

Business Person of the Year with The Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce: Russell Allen of Aubrey Allen, a butcher and delicatessen in Leamington, and Ruth Waring, owner of Leamington-based Labyrinth Logistics Consulting Ltd.

Hospitality Business of the Year with The Chesford Grange: The Rose and Crown in Warwick.

Town Centre Business with Revolve: Hair Management in Warwick.

Artisan Award with Table Art: Swirls which makes authentic, handcrafted gelatoin Leamington.

Team of the Year with The Leamington Courier Series: Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes.

Customer Care Award with Touch FM: Aubrey Allen, a butcher and delicatessen in Leamington.

Educator of the Year with Warwickshire College Group: In2Cultures, which is based in Leamington and runs creative workshops.

Young Achiever of the Year with take Flight Aviation: Isobel Derry, a Warwickshire College student.

Carer of the Year with Wenman Healthcare: Entrust Care Partnership, based in Harbury, working with families caring for children, young people and adults with disabilities, additional or specific needs.

Citizen of the Year with WCAVA: Nicola Enoch, a Leamington mum who startedThe Ups of Downs (TUoD) charity to support families like hers who have a child with Down Syndrome.

Long Service Volunteer of the Year wit The Emerald Group: Rosemary Went who has been volunteering for over 20 years and helps a number of organisations across Warwick district.

Warwick District’s Pride Award with Geberit: Helping Hands Community Project, which provides practical support & care to those needing help in Kenilworth, Leamington Spa and Warwick.

Special Awards:

Amelia Webster, who created Castle Small Puppet Theatre – a small castle where a group of puppets lived who loved to tell stories – to allow the professional actor and musician to adapt to her physical restrictions post accident. In 2012 She suffered life-changing injuries when a drink-driver collided with her car. She performs at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in Stratford and has also been approached by CBeebies.

Ro Pudden, who has dedicated 30 years of her life volunteering and making a difference to improving the lives of disabled people throughout Warwick district. She is the owner of Lowlands Farm in Shrewley and since 1985 where she has developed a leading centre for therapeutic riding, hosting four separate Riding for the Disabled Association Groups.

Sanchia Hansen, a 17-year-old who volunteers at Ridgeway Special School in Warwick, works with a charity at Warwick Hospital, offering companionship to older patients with a variety of conditions such as dementia, and also volunteers every week at a nursing home in the district and has spent time helping at the Shakespeare Hospice, and attends a monthly Youth Council at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to improve the patient experience for young people.