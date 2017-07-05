Pedal power has French connection

STRATFORD’S Terry Brandon recently completed his 324 mile cycle ride from London to Paris in aid of The Shakespeare Hospice and in memory of his late wife Marie who died in January.

Terry said setting off from London was an emotional journey but one he had to make to thank the hospice for all its help during his wife’s illness.

“The people I cycled with were fantastic and when we got to Paris we had motorcycle outriders and people were cheering us through the streets as we reached the Eiffel Tower where I was greeted my daughter Gemma and grandson Jimmy,” Terry said.

Terry’s charity cycle ride has so far raised £2,400 for the hospice.