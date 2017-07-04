New vicar for Brailes and surrounding villages

THE Reverend George Heighton was licensed to serve as Vicar of Brailes, Rector of Sutton-under-Brailes and Priest in charge of Tysoe, Oxhill and Whatcote last Wednesday.

The service was conducted by the Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth, Bishop of Coventry and The Venerable John Green CB, Archdeacon Pastor.

George Heighton comes from the north-east of England where he met and married his wife Drina. They moved to Bilton, Rugby in 1976 and joined the church family there.

He was licensed as a Reader in 1987 and then, following the call to Ordained Ministry, trained for three years at The Queen’s Foundation for Ecumenical Theological Education.

He was ordained in 2011 and served a curacy as a self-supporting minister. In 2014 he left his career in IT and began a second curacy, full-time and stipendiary, serving in the parishes of Whitley and Willenhall, Coventry.