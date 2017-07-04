Scaffolding at leisure centre not connected to cladding inspection

SCAFFOLDING is in place to carry out scheduled roof works to the first floor – covering the areas of the foyer and fitness suite – at Stratford-upon-Avon Leisure Centre.

Work is scheduled to start today and will last between three to four weeks and is weather dependent.

The work at the leisure centre is not connected to any inspection of cladding in light of the London tower block tragedy.

Stratford District Council buildings have been given the all clear with rigorous fire precautions and regulations in place, the council confirmed last week.