Richard’s Royal appointment

AS part of the RSC’s showcasing of Midlands musicians, Richard Fairlie will perform in the foyer of its studio theatre, The Other Place, at 7.30pm, on Thursday, 6th July.

Richard is a 20-year-old singer/songwriter, who is studying for a degree in songwriting at The Institute Of Contemporary Music in London.

Originally from Claverdon, he went to King Henry VIII School in Coventry where he was a music scholar.

He was a member of the National Youth Choir of Great Britain for a number of years before following a more contemporary route.

During his time at the choir he worked with Marin Alsop, performing Brahms’ Requiem at the Southbank Centre, and sang at the Royal Albert Hall. Admission is free.