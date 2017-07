SHAKESPEARE Lions have funded a new floral planter in front of Stratford-upon-Avon Library to recognise 50 years of service in the town.

The flowers have also been planted in the group’s colours.

President, Anne Turner, said: “As we are celebrating 50 years, we wanted to do something to recognise that, and have something here that is nice for the residents in Stratford.

“This will be here for years to come and be maintained by Stratford in Bloom.”