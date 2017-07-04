UPDATED: Ramraiders strike again

THE Co-operative Food store, on Trinity Mead, in Stratford-upon-Avon was ramraided in the early hours today (Tuesday 4th July).

The shop on Wordsworth Avenue, was damaged at around 4am, when six raiders used a Daihatsu Fourtrak 4×4 to remove the ATM from inside the front of the Co-Op.

The arrival of police disturbed the offenders, who then made off in a number of vehicles, believed to include a dark-coloured Landrover, a black Audi A3, a silver Volkswagen Golf and a red saloon. The 4×4 used to remove the ATM was left at the scene.

The offenders made off towards Stratford town centre, on Shipston Road, damaging a police vehicle with a hammer as they left the scene. They are described as wearing hooded tracksuits. Detective Chief Inspector, Jon Marsden, said: “A thorough investigation is underway and officers are conducting extensive enquiries in order to locate the offenders. “We would like to hear from anyone who has information about this incident. I would also ask people who live, or were driving through the area overnight, to get in touch if they saw any of the mentioned vehicles, either being driven, or perhaps parked up somewhere. “House-to-house enquiries are being conducted and there will be additional patrols in the area.” If anyone has any information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident number 19 of 4 July. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Meanwhile, a cashpoint was removed from a wall by a Yellow JCB lift truck, in Bidford-on-Avon, in the early hours of Saturday (1st July).

Offenders put the stolen cash machine, from One Stop, onto a trailer that was being pulled by a maroon-coloured Volvo Saloon type vehicle, shortly after 3.20am.

Last week, the Herald reported that Sainsbury’s on Loxley Road, in Wellesbourne, was ramraided at around 2.15am, on Tuesday 27th June.

A vehicle, thought to be an Audi A3, is believed to have been used to damage a window and a shutter.

More to follow.