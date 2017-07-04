Deadline looms for neighbourhood plan consultation

THE deadline to have a say on the Stratford-upon-Avon Neighbourhood Plan is later this week.

The plan – five years in the pipeline – sets out a vision for the future of the town and planning policies to be used to help make decisions on planning applications within the parish.

It has a firm stance on housing development, saying that strategic gaps should be left between Stratford, Tiddington and Alveston to prevent the settlements merging into one another, while the redevelopment of brownfield sites should be encouraged subject to a number of criteria.

The plan recognises the importance of Stratford’s new Bell Court development and supports the demolition of the NCP car park to allow continued redevelopment of the site.

The Rother Street Market would be given a boost, with proposals to increase its frequency and promoting the site as an area of public interest.

It will also promote the widening of pavements in Bridge Street and removing the road’s central reservation while redesigning the spaces for car parking, bus stops and taxi ranks.

A 20mph speed limit would be imposed throughout the town centre while an experimental pedestrian priority area would be introduced for a trial period of six months on High Street between Bridge Street and Sheep Street.

The Bridge Street and Wood Street roundabout would also be redesigned for better pedestrian flow, particularly between High Street and Henley Street.

The consultation ends on Friday, 7th July. To have your say CLICK HERE

Neighbourhood plans have already been adopted in Stratford-on-Avon District in Long Compton, Salford Priors, Kineton and Bidford-on-Avon.

RELATED STORIES