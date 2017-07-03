Law firm Lodders steps into Birmingham

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON law firm Lodders has merged with one of Birmingham’s leading family and divorce legal practices.

Lodders’ merger with Divorce and Family Law Practice (DFLP) in Birmingham’s St Paul’s Square takes immediate effect, with all of its 11-strong team moving to the firm.

DFLP was launched by Beverley Morris and Joan Price in 2002 and has consistently received top rankings from both Chambers and Legal 500 for its expertise.

Martin Green, Lodders’ senior partner, said: “Lodders and DFLP share the same ethos and values, with a focus on providing the very best advice, client care and service.

“Lodders already works extensively for individuals and private business clients in Birmingham, and with the addition of a Birmingham location to our Warwickshire and Gloucestershire office network, we can now give our clients even greater access and choice.

“It is beneficial for Lodders to have a Birmingham office, and this important move is a significant step in our overall business development and growth strategy, and for both firms, the foundation of solid succession planning.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the firm, the team and the future.”

Lodders was established over 230 years ago and currently has 25 partners and approximately 100 staff. It already has offices in Stratford-upon-Avon, Henley-in-Arden, and Cheltenham Spa.

Miss Morris added: “Joan will be retiring soon and we have both been looking for a firm with the right-fit for our team and professional practices and principles to ensure succession and continuity for the practice and our clients.

“Lodders is one of Warwickshire’s pre-eminent private client law firms and in choosing them we know that the combination of our shared values delivers the very best outcome for us all as we plan for the next stage in our shared history.”