Shakespeare farm gets rare breed award

THE childhood home of William Shakespeare’s mother has been awarded Rare Breeds Accreditation.

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), the leading conservation charity working to restore Britain’s native livestock breeds, has handed the prestigious accreditation to the 23-acre Mary Arden’s Farm in Wilmcote.

It is one of only 19 farm parks in the UK to have received the award which recognises their commitment to the conservation, breeding and promotion of rare or endangered breeds of farm animals.

Mary Arden’s Farm – run by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust – is home to 14 rare breeds, including the mot recent arrivals of a rare Arapawa kid goat, Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, and Cotswold sheep and Brecon Buff geese.

They are cared for by a team of 32 staff and 15 volunteers

Andrew Walker, farm manager, said: “The team are thrilled to receive this special accreditation in recognition of our work to promote environmental sustainability and wildlife diversity.

“Our animals, many of which are similar in type to those Shakespeare and his family would have known, are kept at the highest possible standards of care and we are passionate about preserving rare breeds. By having them as part of our offer we help to propagate the species.”

Tom Blunt, RBST field officer, said: “We aim to secure the future of our rare and native breeds of farm livestock.

“Across the United Kingdom we have a number of RBST approved farm parks. We are delighted to announce that Mary Arden’s Farm fulfils the required criteria and has gained approved status by focusing on the conservation of our rare and native breeds.”