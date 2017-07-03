Pozzi becomes third fastest Briton in 110m hurdles

STRATFORD AC’s Andrew Pozzi set a new personal best of 13.14 seconds to claim second place in the 110m hurdles in the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Saturday.

Pozzi was beaten to the win by Jamaica’s Ronald Levy, but took 0.05 secs off his previous quickest time after edging France’s Garfield Darien into third place by just 0.01s.

The 25-year-old now moves to third in the all-time UK list, behind Colin Jackson and Tony Jarrett.

Pozzi appears to be in perfect shape ahead of the IAAF World Championships, which take place in London next month.