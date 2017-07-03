Weekend cricket results

Birmingham Premier League Division Three

Streetly 304-8 (24pts) beat Stratford-upon-Avon 125 all out (4pts) by 179 runs

2nd XI Division

Stratford-upon-Avon 232 all out (24pts) beat Streetly 113 all out (5pts) by 119 runs

Cotswold Hills League Premier Division

Norton Lindsey 191 all out (21pts) beat Long Itchington 177 all out (9pts) by 14 runs

Leek Wootton 195 all out (5pts) lost to Catherine-de-Barnes 196-3 (22pts) by seven wickets

Tanworth and Camp Hill 163 all out (8pts) lost to Shipston-on-Stour 194 all out (21pts) by 31 runs

Leamington 3rds 114 all out (5pts) lost to Wellesbourne 259-8 (24pts) by 145 runs

Alcester and Ragley 154 all out (7pts) lost to Exhall and Wixford 204-9 (22pts) by 50 runs

Division One

Rowington 177 all out (8pts) lost to Warwick CC Staff 185-9 (21pts) by eight runs

Chipping Campden 266-7 (22pts) beat Lapworth 233 all out (8pts) by 33 runs

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 207-3 (8pts) lost to Overbury 208-7 (17pts) by three wickets

Ashton-under-Hill 111-4 (21pts) beat FISSC 109 all out (3pts) by six wickets

Kineton 138-6 (19pts) beat Winchcombe 136 all out (5pts) by four wickets

Division Two

Broadway 215-4 (7pts) lost to Ashorne 216-4 (20pts) by six wickets

Wellesbourne 2nds 157 all out (5pts) lost to Temple Grafton 230-4 (22pts) by 73 runs

Badsey 97 all out (2pts) lost to Bretforton 98-5 (19pts) by five wickets

The Lenches 200-4 (22pts) beat Woodbourne 135 all out (4pts) by 65 runs

Moreton-in-Marsh 226-6 (7pts) lost to Elmley Castle 229-5 (20pts) by five wickets

Division Three

Stratford Bards 180-1 (23pts) beat Stanway 176 all out (4pts) by nine wickets

Stoneleigh 165 all out (7pts) lost to Norton Lindsey 2nds 236-9 (22pts)

Exhall and Wixford 2nds 152 all out (7pts) lost to Dorridge and Hockley Heath 350-9 (22pts) by 198 runs

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 185-5 (6pts) lost to Ebrington 189-5 (18pts) by five wickets

Long Itchington 2nds 183-7 (23pts) beat Earlswood 3rds 108 all out (4pts) by 75 runs

Division Four

Catherine-de-Barnes 2nds 184 all out (9pts) lost to Henley-in-Arden 269 all out (22pts) by 85 runs

Adlestrop 137-9 (21pts) beat Blockley 65 all out (4pts) by 72 runs

Inkberrow 152 all out (6pts) lost to Leamington 4ths 215-7 (22pts) by 63 runs

Overbury 2nds 217-8 (22pts) beat Bidford-on-Avon 141 all out (6pts) by 76 runs

Mickleton 215-6 (22pts) beat Tanworth and Camp Hill 140 all out (5pts) by 75 runs

Division Five

Fladbury 201-1 (22pts) beat Alcester and Ragley 2nds 199-7 (4pts) by nine wickets

Welford-on-Avon 187-8 (5pts) lost to Rowington 2nds 192-3 (21pts) by seven wickets

Earlswood 4ths 166-8 (7pts) lost to Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 216-9 (21pts) by 50 runs

Claverdon 112-4 (21pts) beat Leek Wootton 108 all out (3pts) by six wickets

Great Alne 116-3 (21pts) beat Kenilworth Wardens 115 all out (2pts) by seven wickets

Division Six

Bearley 130-0 (22pts) beat Broadway 2nds 126 all out (2pts) by ten wickets

Winchcombe 2nds 176-1 (23pts) beat Warwick 3rds 175 all out (4pts) by nine wickets

Kenilworth 3rds 108 all out (5pts) lost to Alvechurch 3rds 256-9 (24pts) by 148 runs

Lapworth 2nds 190 all out (21pts) beat Kineton 2nds 130 all out (7pts) by 60 runs

Earlswood 62 all out (1pt) lost to Warwick CC Staff 2nds 316-2 (24pts) by 254 runs

Alvechurch 4ths 147-6 (21pts) beat Norton Lindsey 3rds 65 all out (3pts) by 82 runs

Astwood Bank 5ths 196-8 (6pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 198-4 (21pts) by six wickets

Bretforton 2nds 92-1 (21pts) beat Chipping Campden 89 all out (0pts) by nine wickets