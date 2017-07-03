Weekend cricket results

Birmingham Premier League Division Three
Streetly 304-8 (24pts) beat Stratford-upon-Avon 125 all out (4pts) by 179 runs
2nd XI Division
Stratford-upon-Avon 232 all out (24pts) beat Streetly 113 all out (5pts) by 119 runs
Cotswold Hills League Premier Division
Norton Lindsey 191 all out (21pts) beat Long Itchington 177 all out (9pts) by 14 runs
Leek Wootton 195 all out (5pts) lost to Catherine-de-Barnes 196-3 (22pts) by seven wickets
Tanworth and Camp Hill 163 all out (8pts) lost to Shipston-on-Stour 194 all out (21pts) by 31 runs
Leamington 3rds 114 all out (5pts) lost to Wellesbourne 259-8 (24pts) by 145 runs
Alcester and Ragley 154 all out (7pts) lost to Exhall and Wixford 204-9 (22pts) by 50 runs
Division One
Rowington 177 all out (8pts) lost to Warwick CC Staff 185-9 (21pts) by eight runs
Chipping Campden 266-7 (22pts) beat Lapworth 233 all out (8pts) by 33 runs
Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 207-3 (8pts) lost to Overbury 208-7 (17pts) by three wickets
Ashton-under-Hill 111-4 (21pts) beat FISSC 109 all out (3pts) by six wickets
Kineton 138-6 (19pts) beat Winchcombe 136 all out (5pts) by four wickets
Division Two
Broadway 215-4 (7pts) lost to Ashorne 216-4 (20pts) by six wickets
Wellesbourne 2nds 157 all out (5pts) lost to Temple Grafton 230-4 (22pts) by 73 runs
Badsey 97 all out (2pts) lost to Bretforton 98-5 (19pts) by five wickets
The Lenches 200-4 (22pts) beat Woodbourne 135 all out (4pts) by 65 runs
Moreton-in-Marsh 226-6 (7pts) lost to Elmley Castle 229-5 (20pts) by five wickets
Division Three
Stratford Bards 180-1 (23pts) beat Stanway 176 all out (4pts) by nine wickets
Stoneleigh 165 all out (7pts) lost to Norton Lindsey 2nds 236-9 (22pts)
Exhall and Wixford 2nds 152 all out (7pts) lost to Dorridge and Hockley Heath 350-9 (22pts) by 198 runs
Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 185-5 (6pts) lost to Ebrington 189-5 (18pts) by five wickets
Long Itchington 2nds 183-7 (23pts) beat Earlswood 3rds 108 all out (4pts) by 75 runs
Division Four
Catherine-de-Barnes 2nds 184 all out (9pts) lost to Henley-in-Arden 269 all out (22pts) by 85 runs
Adlestrop 137-9 (21pts) beat Blockley 65 all out (4pts) by 72 runs
Inkberrow 152 all out (6pts) lost to Leamington 4ths 215-7 (22pts) by 63 runs
Overbury 2nds 217-8 (22pts) beat Bidford-on-Avon 141 all out (6pts) by 76 runs
Mickleton 215-6 (22pts) beat Tanworth and Camp Hill 140 all out (5pts) by 75 runs
Division Five
Fladbury 201-1 (22pts) beat Alcester and Ragley 2nds 199-7 (4pts) by nine wickets
Welford-on-Avon 187-8 (5pts) lost to Rowington 2nds 192-3 (21pts) by seven wickets
Earlswood 4ths 166-8 (7pts) lost to Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 216-9 (21pts) by 50 runs
Claverdon 112-4 (21pts) beat Leek Wootton 108 all out (3pts) by six wickets
Great Alne 116-3 (21pts) beat Kenilworth Wardens 115 all out (2pts) by seven wickets
Division Six
Bearley 130-0 (22pts) beat Broadway 2nds 126 all out (2pts) by ten wickets
Winchcombe 2nds 176-1 (23pts) beat Warwick 3rds 175 all out (4pts) by nine wickets
Kenilworth 3rds 108 all out (5pts) lost to Alvechurch 3rds 256-9 (24pts) by 148 runs
Lapworth 2nds 190 all out (21pts) beat Kineton 2nds 130 all out (7pts) by 60 runs
Earlswood 62 all out (1pt) lost to Warwick CC Staff 2nds 316-2 (24pts) by 254 runs
Alvechurch 4ths 147-6 (21pts) beat Norton Lindsey 3rds 65 all out (3pts) by 82 runs
Astwood Bank 5ths 196-8 (6pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 198-4 (21pts) by six wickets
Bretforton 2nds 92-1 (21pts) beat Chipping Campden 89 all out (0pts) by nine wickets