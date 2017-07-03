Prom-goers arrive in unusual style

NEVER mind trains, planes and automobiles, some very unconventional modes of transport have been used around local secondary schools this prom season.

Along with the more conventional limo, classic vintage cars, and flash Ferraris and Porches, pupils at Chipping Campden School found inventive ways to arrive for a showcasing spin around the school car park. These included a convoy of three John Deere tractors, a sail boat and two tiny motorbikes (known as ‘pocket bikes’ or ‘minimoto’).

While in Claverdon, a helicopter definitely proved to steal the attention as it enabled some students from neighbouring Henley High School to arrive in style.

Other Henley students arrived in a tractor-pulled trailer from Hatton Country World as well as a Cinderella-style glass carriage.

School leavers’ proms – usually a dinner and dance at a nearby hotel – have become big business in the last 15 years. According to research by Gocompare.com, £90million is spent on paying for prom tickets, outfits and transport in the UK every year. On average, parents in the Warwickshire area spend £210 on their child – with girls’ dresses pushing up the average to £13 more than that spent on boys.

