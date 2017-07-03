Cashpoint ramraided by JCB in Bidford

A CASHPOINT was removed from a wall by a Yellow JCB lift truck, in Bidford-on-Avon, in the early hours of Saturday (1st July).

Offenders put the stolen cash machine, from One Stop, onto a trailer being pulled by a maroon-coloured Volvo Saloon type vehicle, shortly after 3.20am.

The Volvo left the High Street, crossed Bidford Bridge and headed towards the Honeybourne Road. The JCB was left on the bridge.

Special Inspector David Malin, of Alcester Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Investigations into this theft are still at its early stages and evidence is being gathered from witnesses and CCTV in the area at the time of this report.”

Anyone who saw the theft take place or saw the JCB and Volvo with trailer driving towards or away from Bidford, have been asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 73 of 1st July.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online

Last week, the Herald reported that Sainsbury’s on Loxley Road, in Wellesbourne, was ramraided at around 2.15am, on Tuesday 27th June.

A vehicle, thought to be an Audi A3, is believed to have been used to damage a window and a shutter.

A number of individuals are then understood to have entered the premises and a quantity of cash was taken.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, quoting incident number 12 of 27th June.