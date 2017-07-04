Battle lines drawn at Cougthon…

COUGHTON Court staff Holly Poncini, Jim Partridge, Carol Bromley, Claire Hancox and Joe Gunton get ready for their annual summer fête, which takes place between 12noon and 4pm on Saturday.

It is the seventh year that the National Trust property has worked with the surrounding community to host the event.

There will be stalls from gifts and crafts to guessing games and a miniature garden competition.

Entry is free.

Organiser, Claire Hancox, said: “So far a fantastic £5,746 has been raised and put towards projects at Coughton Primary School, Sambourne Cemetery and the ford area.”