Public meeting over relief road

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss the £30million South Western Relief Road in Stratford is to take place. It will be held on Monday, 17th July, at Luddington Village Hall, from 7.30pm.

Stratford Residents Action Group (SRAG) has called the meeting as part of its efforts to stop the road from being built along its current proposed route.

This week the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE) became the latest voice of disapproval, describing the road as ‘a major threat to countryside’.

Technical secretary, Mark Sullivan, told the Herald that the road was ‘slipped into’ the core strategy in August 2015.

“There was no publicity, no public exhibition of the new proposals, and no encouragement by Stratford District Council to the public to submit comments,” he said.

“There has been no public consultation on the SWRR proposal, no examination of options, and no technical report on alternatives.”

Mr Sullivan also criticised Peter Drew, the government-appointed planning inspector who oversaw the core strategy inquiry for saying, in his final report, that the SWRR’s impact on the landscape would be ‘acceptable’ despite never having visited the site.

The road is part of CALA Homes’ redevelopment of Long Marston Airfield where around 4,000 homes will eventually be built.

There is a line in the core strategy that simply safeguards the land it road between Shipston Road and Luddington Road, but does not make any further reference to it.

SRAG spokesperson, Marion Homer, said: “We know our councillors have doubts over this road but they are not providing leadership on proposing alternatives so SRAG will press on and provide direction.

“We look forward to seeing as many Stratford residents as possible at our public meeting on 17th July.”