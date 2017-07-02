Stratford slump to third straight defeat

STRATFORD slipped into the Birmingham Premier League Division Three relegation zone following a 179-run defeat at Streetly on Saturday.

Three weeks ago, the Panthers were challenging at the top of the table, but three successive defeats has seen them sink to fourth from bottom.

The home side smashed 304-8 with 100 from Imran Qadir and 46 from Sean Dunne.

Opener Charlie Blake hit 43 for Stratford, but he received little support as Sagar Mangalorkar (5-41) and Steve Hinton (3-45) saw them off for 125.

There was better news for Stratford 2nds (232), who thrashed Streetly 2nds (119) by 119 runs at Swan’s Nest Lane.

