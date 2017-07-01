Stratford River Festival is a big hit with visitors

STRATFORD-upon-Avon’s River Festival has attracted huge crowds today, Saturday.

Warm sunshine helped create a real feelgood factor about the festival which continues tomorrow.

Stall holders said this year’s festival is the busiest they’ve seen and by 7pm this evening crowds were pouring onto the Recreation Ground to get the party started for tonight’s live music, dancing and firework display.

Helen Williams and her daughter, Beth, travelled down from Skegness to be at one of Stratford’s most popular annual events. “We come here every year,” Helen said.

