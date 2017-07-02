Landlords warned ahead of EPC changes

LANDLORDS are being warned to start preparations now for the changes to the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), due in April 2018.

With multiple industrial units and estates in Stratford-upon-Avon, the impact of EPC changes on commercial landlords in the area could be significant, said law firm Shakespeare Martineau.

From April next year it will be illegal to let or lease commercial or residential properties that have a poor EPC evaluation – an E rating, indicating a ‘sub-standard property’.

Failing to comply could result in substantial fines between £5,000 and £150,000 for new leases entered after 2018 and continuing existing leases from 2023.

Caroline Irvine, commercial property partner at Shakespeare Martineau’s Stratford-upon-Avon office, said: “By announcing the changes well in advance in 2014, the government intended to provide landlords with ample time to get their house in order.

“However, it seems like this may have had the opposite effect and resulted in some landlords putting plans to improve energy performance off until the last minute.

“With the sheer volume of commercial properties in Stratford, these changes are likely to have significant resource and cost implications for landlords.

“Landlords of properties with a low-grade EPC will now need to consider measures to upgrade the rating of their properties and they must do so swiftly.

“The timeline to complete any necessary upgrades is narrowing, particularly when considering time allowances for surveyors to assess properties and builders to carry out any works.

“Starting now will ensure that time doesn’t run out and that cost of works can be spread over a number of weeks, lessening the financial burden.”

George Xydias, senior surveyor from estate agent Andrew Grant LLP, which has a branch on Union Street, Stratford, said: “We are advising our clients on the new regulations and they are taking steps to ensure their properties are compliant.”