It’s game on thanks to driver Jeff

IT happen to most school boys — kicking their football over the garden fence.

But when ten-year-old Charlie Herdman kicked his over his fence on Cottage Lane in Shottery it met a grizzly end under the wheels of a Stagecoach bus.

Thankfully for Charlie the driver of the bus, Jeff Morris, was aware of what happened and went back to the boy’s house after his shift finished with a brand new football.

Jeff, who has worked for Stagecoach for 31 years, said: “I saw that the boy was not a happy bunny, but I couldn’t do anything then.

“I felt guilty, so as soon as my shift finished I bought a replacement football and gave it to him later that afternoon. He was delighted with it.”

The first that the bus company knew about it was when a thank you letter from Charlie arrived at the depot.

Zoe Stilgoe, assistant operations manager at the depot said: “I called Jeff to tell him. He was pleased, if not a little embarrassed when I read the letter out to him.”