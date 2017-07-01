Buildings get all clear after checks

BUILDINGS across south Warwickshire have been given rigorous fire and safety checks in the aftermath of the tragic events at Grenfell Tower.

The checks reveal that buildings managed by public and health authorities are safe and do not possess the same sort of cladding that has been the centre of fire investigations in London.

Tony Perks, head of technical and community services, said: “Stratford Leisure Centre and Venture House, have both been checked and there are areas of cladding, but the cladding type and location are not considered to present an excessive fire risk.”

A spokesperson for Orbit Housing, which manages most of Stratford’s social housing stock, said all its blocks have fire risk assessments in place, adding: “Our teams will be visiting all blocks to offer customers reassurance and address any concerns they may have.”

A spokesperson for South Warwickshire NHS Trust, which runs Warwick and Stratford hospitals, said: “Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower the trust carried out a full assessment and can confirm that none of our buildings have that type of cladding or insulation.

“Our fire safety officer is involved from the design stage of every new development through to the sign off new buildings and refurbishments.”

Stratford College’s four-storey student accommodation is owned by Sanctuary Students, whose spokesperson described the buildings as modern, and said fire risk assessments are all in place.

Warwick District Council has seven high rise blocks that house council tenants.

It said measures have been taken to reassure residents about fire safety. Letters have been sent to all tenants highlighting and reinforcing the fire safety arrangements that are in place.