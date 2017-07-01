Jacki and Guy win Samuel Ryder Mixed Open

STRATFORD Golf Club members Jacki and Guy Belchambers are celebrating after winning the annual Samuel Ryder Mixed Open last Sunday.

The event, named after the founder of the famous Ryder Cup, is held every year due to the close ties of Samuel Ryder to the Tiddington Road club, where he was club captain in 1928.

Played in pairs format, the Belchambers won with a superb 47 stableford points.

Jeanette and BF Willets, from Walmley and Handsworth golf clubs, beat the Deanwood Park pairing of John Humphrey and Sue Morrell-Weatherill by way of a countback to finish runners-up on 45 points.

Meanwhile, a number of members also celebrated the longest day of the year recently by teeing off in their very own ‘Dawn Chorus’ at 4.30am. They enjoyed a champagne breakfast in the clubhouse afterwards.