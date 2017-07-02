Extra game time for Stratford Town Youth

STRATFORD Town Youth can look forward to a busier Midland Floodlit Youth League fixture schedule in the new season after the decision to increase the number of teams in the Premier Division South from nine to 11, writes Bryan Hale.

Last term’s bottom side Coton Green have been relegated, while Bromsgrove Sporting and Hereford are being promoted from the Southern Division, together with Halesowen Town from the North Western Division.

Premier Division South line-up: Alvechurch, Bromsgrove Sporting, Halesowen Town, Hereford, Lye Town, Redditch United, Rugby Town, Rugby Town Juniors, Stourbridge, Stratford Town, Worcester City.