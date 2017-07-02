Second Tristram Wallace killer loses his appeal

A SECOND of the two men found guilty of murdering Tristram Wallace in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2015 had had an appeal against his convictions rejected, the Herald can reveal.

The Herald reported earlier in the week that Neil Potter had lost his appeal.

And now we have learned that Peter Mallon also lost his appeal in March.

Both found guilty of murder in May 2016, while Donna Windsor and Toney Jelf were convicted of manslaughter over the same attack.

Mallon and Potter were both handed life sentences with Potter told to serve a minimum of 18 years and Potter 16 years.

Jelf was jailed for nine years and four months while Windsor was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Tristram Wallace died on 22nd June 2015 following a vicious attack in broad daylight on Birmingham Road, carried out by Potter, Mallon, Windsor and Jelf.

A trial which began in April 2016 established that the group set upon Mr Wallace after wrongly believing he was a cheating drug dealer.

Mr Wallace suffered a catalogue of injuries including a broken nose, cuts and bruises to his face, arms, legs and body and an internal tear to his abdomen.

A pathologist concluded Mr Wallace’s death was probably triggered by him inhaling his own vomit, resulting in a lack of oxygen in the blood, combined with the stress of the attack.