Elderly women targeted by thieves in Stratford

Thieves who targeted two elderly women in the centre of Stratford last week are being hunted by the police.

The first incident occurred on Saturday 24th June outside the Natwest Bank on Rother Street at around 1pm, when two women approached the victim and asked if she would complete a survey.

It is believed that during this time around £100 was stolen from her purse.

The second incident took place on Wood Street between 1.30pm and 2pm when a woman in her 70s was approached by two women holding clipboards, asking her to sign up to a charity.

Shortly afterwards the victim noticed that £30 was missing from her purse.

Police were unable to confirm whether they were linking both incidents, but anyone with information is urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting reference 334 of 24th June.