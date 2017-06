BIDFORD residents have voted in favour of the village’s neighbourhood plan.

The result of the referendum that was held yesterday, Thursday, was 968 in favour and 61 against.

The turnout was particularly low at 22.4 per cent, with a total of 1,029 cast.

The plan will be used to help decide planning decisions in Bidford until 2031.

Plans have already been adopted in Long Compton (turnout 51.6 per cent), Kineton (46.1 per cent), Barford (45.2 per cent), and Salford Priors (39.1 per cent).