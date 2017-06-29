New flagship community hub to open

A VIBRANT new facility bringing the community together under one roof is to open in Stratford-upon-Avon in the autumn.

It is the first stage in a new direction for Stratford Town Trust, working to connect with the community, proactively looking at where funding is needed, and how the grants it awards can have the greatest impact.

The new hub – Foundation House – will be pivotal, providing a large central space where organisations benefitting the community can come together to enhance and support each other.

It will open in Masons Road later in the autumn, taking over an existing 950 square metre building (currently a disused industrial unit), which is being leased and rejuvenated by Stratford Town Trust.

Foundation House will be a hub that organisations big or small can utilise, offering everything from small offices or meeting rooms to large warehouse space.

Full story in next week’s Herald.