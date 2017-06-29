Lives saved since smoke ban introduced in 2007

JULY 1st marks ten years since the implementation of smokefree legislation in England.

Deaths from heart disease and strokes caused by smoking have fallen dramatically since legislation to prevent smoking in pubs, restaurants and other enclosed public places in England was introduced ten years ago.

New figures have shown that the number of smokers aged 35 and over dying from heart attacks and other cardiac conditions has dropped by over 20 per cent since 2007, while fatalities caused by a stroke are almost 14 per cent down.

The latest statistics on adult smoking prevalence, produced by the ONS, were published on 15th June. The data shows that by 2016, the rate of smoking had fallen to 15.5 per cent for England, and 14.5 per cent for Warwickshire.

To mark the ten years since the implementation of smokefree legislation, Warwickshire County Council is reaffirming its commitment to continue to promote a smokefree environment. Working with a number of partner organisations the Warwickshire Smokefree Alliance has agreed an action plan for implementing tobacco control measures which tackle illegal and illicit smoking and promote smokefree environments in hospitals, workplaces, schools and play areas.

Warwickshire County Councillor Les Caborn, Portfolio Holder for Health said: “We are committed to supporting tobacco control work in Warwickshire and look forward to continue to work with partners to promote a smokefree environment.

“In Warwickshire, the quit4good service has helped thousands of smokers to become smoke free. Research has shown that you are four times more likely to stop smoking for good if you sign up to the quit4good 12 week programme. The online service aims to widen access and encourage more people than ever in Warwickshire to sign up and quit smoking for good.”

For more details on Stop Smoking Services in Warwickshire go to quit4good.co.uk