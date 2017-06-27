Emergency services called to supermarket car park

A WOMAN escaped with minor injuries, when a car collided with a trolley bay, in Tesco car park, in Stratford-upon-Avon, yesterday (Monday 26th June).

West Midlands Ambulance Service reported that an 89-year-old lady was taken to Warwick Hospital for assessment, after the incident at 3.10pm.

Warwickshire Police also attended the supermarket car park, in Birmingham Road, along with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire and rescue service spokeswoman said that an appliance attended from Stratford, as a small amount of fuel was leaking from the car. The crew had returned to the fire station by 3.40pm.