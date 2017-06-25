Tourist information centre to open in Shipston

Shipston’s first tourist information centre is set to open in the heart of the town later this year.

The centre, which will be based at the former HSBC building on High street, will be run by a team of local volunteers.

Trev Trevethick, chairman of the Shipston and District Tourism Group, said: “We’re hoping to have it up and running by the end of the summer, maybe September time, but we still have to go through a few hoops before we can open. Tourism is so vital to the area, it brings in quick money and jobs and Shipston gets a great number of visitors who know it is cheaper to stay here than in the Cotswolds and that it is an easy commute to Stratford.

“We know that visitors quite often turn up and just blindly ask questions, the role of the tourist information centre will be to point them in the right direction.

“We want to create a pool of volunteers, the more the merrier, and we will hold training courses for them about the tourist industry.

“There will also be sponsorship opportunities for local businesses at the centre.

Some other local organisations in need of a presence on the High Street, have also been offered use of the building.

If you are interested in becoming a to volunteer, contact the town clerk on 01608 662180 or email clerk@shipstononline.org