Murderer of Tristram Wallace loses bid to clear his name

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON man Neil Potter who was jailed last year for the brutal murder of Tristram Wallace in 2015 has lost his appeal.

This week his appeal to clear his name was rejected at the Court of Appeal in London after a ten-minute hearing.

Tristram Wallace was 36 when he was attacked at a junction on the Birmingham Road by four people including Potter.

Potter and accomplice Peter Mallon were both convicted of the murder, while two others were jailed for manslaughter over the death.

Potter of Clopton Road, Stratford, continues to claim he was merely protecting himself during the incident.

Potter, aged 38, was jailed in May last year and will serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars before he will be eligible for apply for release on licence.

Lord Justice Hamblen said Potter’s complaints about his trial at Birmingham Crown Court had “no merit whatsoever”.

“There were a very large number of eye witnesses and The Crown called 41 witnesses in person, including police officers and medical professionals. The jury had the benefit of very many eye-witness accounts as to what occurred,” he added.