Bollards to stay up amid ongoing safety concerns

THE bollards on Henley Street and Meer Street in Stratford-upon-Avon are to remain raised for at least another three weeks.

An emergency road closure order was issued by Warwickshire County Council in the aftermath of the terror attack on London Bridge.

That order expired on Friday, 16th June, but has now been extended for at least 21 days.

The order reads: “The emergency closures were required to avoid the likelihood of danger to the public or of preventing or reducing the possibility of danger.

“The council regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.”

The bollards are normally only raised between 11am and 6pm.

Warwickshire Police say there is no intelligence of any specific threat in Warwickshire, but there remains a real need to ensure that all reasonable measures are undertaken to keep our community safe.

RELATED STORIES

Security plan to protect Shakespeare’s Birthplace dropped