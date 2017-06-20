UPDATED: Travellers move onto college car park

TRAVELLERS have moved onto a car park at Stratford-upon-Avon College, off Alcester Road, overnight on Sunday (18th June).

Andrew Cropley, principal and CEO of Stratford College, said: “Our stringent safeguarding procedures ensure our college community is safe at all times.

“Additional safeguarding measures have been implemented, and the police were informed immediately and joined us on campus on Monday morning.

“We have been working with the local authority and the police and the eviction process has commenced.”

Mr Cropley said that in the meantime, the college has taken a number of steps to ensure absolute safety during this period, including;

Putting in place an additional security presence to ensure a robust 24-hour presence on campus.

The police will be taking regular patrols of the campus.

A staffing rota has been created to maintain an additional continual presence close to the car park throughout working hours.

Teaching spaces close to the occupied car park have been relocated to other class rooms.

Mr Cropley added: “As always, students and staff are easily identified with lanyard-mounted photo ID, while all official visitors are required to wear badges and are accompanied by a member of staff at all times.

“I would like to thank every one of my colleagues for their professional response to the situation and our students for their calm and mature reaction to the necessary alterations to their teaching routine.

“The wellbeing of our learners and employees has been, and always will be, our number one priority.”

A spokeswoman for Warwickshire Police explained that a small group of travellers arrived at the site overnight: “Local Officers and the Traveller Liaison Officer have attended and spoken with the group and the college.

“The college own the land and are aware of their powers to move them on. We have also provided reassurance that if there are any related incidents, then we can also step in to assist.”

The police spokeswoman added: “It is believed that the group will move on of their own accord this evening.”

Stratford School and The Willows C E Primary School have also been informed of the travellers nearby.

A spokeswoman for Stratford School said that the school was made aware by the college yesterday (Monday) and that the school is operating as normal today and will continue to do so.

Speaking on behalf of The Willows, a Warwickshire County Council spokeswoman said that the school had been made aware and it was business as usual at the primary school.

Meanwhile, a football tournament that looked in serious doubt after traveller invaded the pitches, was hailed as a great success, after organisers worked around the clock to make it happen.

Club officials at Central Ajax were left stunned when travellers broke into the ground on Hampton Road, in Warwick, just before the club’s biggest tournament of the year on Saturday and Sunday.

The camp of around ten caravans, and 15 to 20 vans had arrived on Tuesday 13th June, and refused to voluntarily move despite pleas from club representatives. They were evicted just 24 hours after they had arrived.

It is not known whether they were part of the same group that spent the previous weekend in the car park at Warwick Parkway Station.

