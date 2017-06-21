Chinese eye local investments

CHINESE investors are increasing their focus on Coventry and Warwickshire as a potential centre for investment.

A delegation of key dignitaries and senior business people visited the area and met a range of firms, decision makers and business organisations on a fact-finding mission.

Craig Humphrey, the managing director of the CWLEP Growth Hub, said enquiries from China were increasing.

He said: “I was delighted to be part of the group that welcomed the delegation from China to the region.

“There were a mix of managing directors, vice presidents, chair-people and owners of large corporations and they are all very interested in this region, Coventry, Warwickshire and the wider Midlands Engine area is seen as a very strong place to invest.

“Over the past couple of years, we have really seen this interest grow, and we are speaking to potential Chinese investors all the time and when it gets very serious they want to come out into the market and see the opportunities in the flesh.

“We’ve worked with companies already in this area which have benefitted from Chinese investment and the feedback from this visit has already been extremely positive.

“China already his billions invested in the UK but there is a real hunger to increase that, estimates are that they will have invested £100billion in UK infrastructure by 2025.

“So when we have the opportunity to meet key individuals and organisations from China in this way, it’s absolutely vital that we make the most of it.”

Gareth Edwards, the logistics lead for the CWLEP Growth Hub, added: “With the increased growth in logistics and, in particular e-commerce, the Midlands offers significant opportunities for businesses to invest and it is great that this delegation chose to visit this area.”