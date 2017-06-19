Residents give their verdict on new Everyman cinema

THE reviews are coming in for Stratford’s new Everyman cinema which officially opened its doors on 9th June.

The new venue is the main anchor tenant at the new Bell Court, though its arrival has not been without controversy, with many predicting it would bring about the demise of Stratford’s existing Picturehouse on Windsor Street.

These fears looked to be realised recently when Igor Kolodotschko, the landlord of the Picturehouse site, exclusively revealed to the Herald that he will be submitting an application this month to build a large hotel on the site.

Amid this backdrop the Everyman began welcoming customers, with many quickly taking to social media to speak about their experience.

Rebecca D’Agostino wrote: “We go to the cinema loads, paying both full price and discounted kids club prices. The Birmingham IMAX was £16 per adult when we took the kids to see Lego Batman because it’s not just about the movie it’s about the cinema experience.

“We’ve tried out Everyman this week and absolutely loved it, super comfy sofa seating, friendly service, amazing picture quality and sound. It’s a massive asset to the town and will no doubt bring in more investment too.”

The price of tickets at the Everyman has proved a divisive topic with some more happy than others to pay the £13 ticket price.

Lucy Barrett said: “I think it’s amazing to have a new cinema and it looks smart, however I just think it’s a real shame that you will need to work roughly two hours in your job to watch a two hour film.”

Sarah Louise wrote: “It’s far too expensive. The new cinema won’t last long and neither will the new Bell Court. This is the third refurb it’s had and I’ve lived here all my life, so has my 75-year-old father. No shops, full of restaurants and the problem with Stratford is the price of the rates, that’s why all the shops left before.”

However some have been quick to point out that compared to similar multi-screens, prices at the Everyman are not high.

Caroline Hales wrote: “It’s the wheel all over again. This is the 21st century, this is the going rate for a decent cinema experience.”

With so much fanfare surrounding the new Everyman, others have taken to Facebook to urge support for the Picturehouse.

Reggie Turvey said: “Don’t do it people, support your Local Picturehouse the staple of Stratford.”

Another reader echoed his thoughts.

“Keep supporting our Picturehouse everyone. It is a real resource,” said Linda Tweedie.

Lindsay Wight added: “A ridiculous. short-lived enterprise. But then again nothing that Stratford hasn’t seen before and will again. Sad but true.”

However, not everyone agrees.

Maisie Hancox said: “I think it’s a really positive thing for Stratford. At the end of the day if you feel it’s too expensive, nobody is forcing you to go there. But it’s still going to be successful.

“Tourists will go, students will go, people who are film buffs will go. If you want to go to the Picturehouse, go. If you want to go to both, that’s great. If you want to buy the DVD, awesome. But it doesn’t have to be a this or that situation, it’s just a great asset to the town and something which we need.”

Responding to concerns about the loss of a kids’ club if the Picturehouse closes, Everyman manager, Marc Pantling, said: “We do provide a baby club every Tuesday morning in which the mums and dads get free coffee and hot cake.

“I have been approached by some parents over the last couple of days though regarding a kids’ club for slightly older children. I told them I am happy to have conversations around anything that benefits the customer, while also being careful not to alienate other customers who are coming at similar times without children.”