Vigil to remember refugees’ plight

A VIGIL for refugees will be held in Stratford-upon-Avon this week.

It takes place at Guild Chapel, at the top of Chapel Lane, on Wednesday, 21st June, between 3pm and 5pm.

Welcome Here, the group set up by local people to provide a community welcome to Syrian refugees coming to Stratford under the government’s resettlement programme, has organised the vigil.

Local churches are also supporting the event, with St Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church in Stratford, which is providing a Lampedusa cross as a focus for the vigil.

Lampedusa crosses are made out of the driftwood from wrecked boats that refugees have used to try to cross the Mediterranean.

Roger Matthews, chairman of Welcome Here, said: “The vigil is open to everyone, whether a churchgoer or not. It will provide time for silent prayer and contemplation as well as opportunities for sharing thoughts or readings with others.

“People will be welcome to take part for a few minutes or the whole two hours.”

International Refugee Week began yesterday, Monday.

On Sunday a Great Get Together Picnic took place on Stratford Recreational Ground in honour of Jo Cox MP. Actor Andrew Woodall, who is currently playing Julius Caesar at the RSC, will speak in memory of Jo’s Maiden Speech when she said: “There is more that unites than divides us”.

And this Saturday, 24th June, Playbox Theatre in Warwick will be performing Life Raft, a piece about a lifeboat filled with children adrift at sea.

A special collection will be made in aid of Welcome Here.

See www.playboxtheatre.com Stratford-on-Avon District Council agreed in December 2015 to help 12 families to resettle locally under the Government’s resettlement scheme for Syrian refugees.

The first two families arrived in December 2016, and the council is seeking housing to enable more families to resettle in the town.

Welcome Here Stratford-upon-Avon volunteers have been helping the Syrian families since their arrival with interpretation, English practice, lifts, social activities and help with specific problems.

The group has over 170 supporters and has also raised awareness about the issues facing refugees around the world and how we can respond to them.

Warwick District Council has agreed to take five Syrian families.