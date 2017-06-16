FURTHER UPDATE: Locals on Queen’s Birthday Honours List

THE leader of Warwickshire County Council and an acclaimed singer from Kineton have been included on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, who lives in Lower Tysoe, has been made OBE for services to local government.

Cllr Seccombe has represented Stour and the Vale in Stratford district, since first being elected to the council in 2001.

She was elected leader in MY 2013.

Roderick Williams, from Kineton, has been made OBE for services to music. The acclaimed baritone has appeared on BBC’s Last Night of the Proms.

Also honoured is Anne Campbell Bradley, from Henley-in-Arden, who is made MBE for charitable services in Warwickshire.

Stratford woman, Isabel Jane Alexandra Martinson, is made MBE for services to business. She is executive chairman of the Considerate Constructors Scheme.

And the chief executive officer of Birmingham International Airport, Paul Kehoe, who lives in Alcester, is made CBE for services to the aviation industry and the UK economy.

Women’s champion Vilas Dhanani has been nominated as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen’s Birthday 2017 Honours List for services to elderly immigrant women in the UK and women and children particularly in need in India.

Vilas, who is 80 years old, is co-founder and director of Stratford-upon-Avon-based fruit and vegetable firm, Wealmoor.

She has provided 40 years of inspirational leadership to thousands of elderly immigrant women in Northwest London and in India.

In total, over the last 40 years, Vilas has raised more than £400,000 for charities including Jyoti Hospital, blind rehab centres, abandoned women and the poorest children in Gujarat India, and the Sangat-Social support group in the UK.

As well as routinely collecting clothes, shoes, household and educational materials for direct distribution to those in need in India, Kenya, Gambia, Vilas also arranged for a special cargo collection for the Philippines following the destructive typhoon.

Her work has impacted on the lives of tens of thousands of people, including several thousand women in the UK, supporting them through very difficult times in their lives.

Vilas said: “I am extremely honoured and excited to have been put forward as a MBE. I never imagined that the work I’ve done could come to this. I have always wanted to help women and children, particularly those in the most in need and in helpless situations. Happiness comes from being able to do something worthwhile.”

The Deputy Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police has been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her Distinguished Services to Policing.

DCC Karen Manners is to be presented with the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM).

Warwickshire Police Chief Constable Martin Jelley said, “I am absolutely delighted for Karen and this is recognition of her dedication, commitment and passion for protecting our public during the last 30 years. It is an honour to have Karen working for Warwickshire Police and this is an outstanding achievement.”

Warwickshire Police Detective Sergeant Kathryn Somerville has also been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her Distinguished Services to Policing.

During the past four years, Kathryn has worked tirelessly and with great resolve and passion to improve outcomes for children and young people, while developing the response to Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) across Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police.

Kathryn said of the award “I am overwhelmed to be awarded this honour. I would like to take this opportunity to mention three groups of people. Firstly, the young people who are victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation. Their strength and courage inspire and motivate me to continue to work to improve our services.

“Thank you to my family and friends for their never ending encouragement, support and patience. None of this would have been possible without them. I would also like to recognise the work of my colleagues from a wide range of organisations and agencies who I admire for their tireless work, commitment, kindness and compassion.

“I feel fortunate to work for Warwickshire Police, a force that values multi agency partnership working. Nothing is achieved individually, it has all been teamwork.”

More in Thursday’s Stratford-upon-Avon Herald.