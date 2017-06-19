WORK will finally get underway before the end of this year on the 800-home development on the edge of Shottery, and its accompanying £15million relief road — after two decades on the drawing board.

Bloor Homes was given detailed planning permission last month for the first 200 homes on land at the northern end of the 135-acre site that is bounded by Alcester Road, West Green Drive, Cottage Lane, and Evesham Road.

There will be 124 homes for the open market and 76 so-called affordable homes. The site was first talked about for housing in the early 2000s, but it was not until 2013 that it got what is known as outline planning permission.

It will be developed by Bloor and Hallam Land Management, both of whom have been working on the finer details of their schemes over the past four years.

A spokeswoman for Bloor Homes told the Herald: “It is anticipated that a start on site will occur later this year, with the first units being ready for occupation early in 2018.

“In addition to commencing the housing element, it is also intended that the relief road will also commence later this year.”

When complete the site will also have open space, play areas, and a country park, and will be the new location of St Andrew’s Shottery Primary School.

Stephen MacPherson, Bloor’s group development director, told Stratford District Council’s west area planning committee: “It’s an extremely challenging and technical project which is why it’s taken so long for this to come before the committee.

“This scheme has been through numerous design phases, and we think we have got a very high quality development here.