WORK will finally get underway before the end of this year on the 800-home development on the edge of Shottery, and its accompanying £15million relief road — after two decades on the drawing board.
Bloor Homes was given detailed planning permission last month for the first 200 homes on land at the northern end of the 135-acre site that is bounded by Alcester Road, West Green Drive, Cottage Lane, and Evesham Road.
There will be 124 homes for the open market and 76 so-called affordable homes. The site was first talked about for housing in the early 2000s, but it was not until 2013 that it got what is known as outline planning permission.
It will be developed by Bloor and Hallam Land Management, both of whom have been working on the finer details of their schemes over the past four years.
A spokeswoman for Bloor Homes told the Herald: “It is anticipated that a start on site will occur later this year, with the first units being ready for occupation early in 2018.
“In addition to commencing the housing element, it is also intended that the relief road will also commence later this year.”
When complete the site will also have open space, play areas, and a country park, and will be the new location of St Andrew’s Shottery Primary School.
Stephen MacPherson, Bloor’s group development director, told Stratford District Council’s west area planning committee: “It’s an extremely challenging and technical project which is why it’s taken so long for this to come before the committee.
“This scheme has been through numerous design phases, and we think we have got a very high quality development here.
“Bloor understands the sensitivity of the site and its location, and we are intending to produce a development that is absolutely fitting for the status of the site.”
Mr MacPherson was responding to concerns that still exist about phase one of development.
Concern include the orientation of the houses and detached garages, the colour of bricks that are set to be used, the size of the back gardens, and even the proposed tree planting, were raised as issues by Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council.
Cllr Ian Fradgley, who spoke on behalf of the town council, said: “Individually these flaws may appear minor, but collectively result in a poorer quality development than we would like to see in Stratford.
“The town council is not seeking to block this development but as elected representatives of the residents of Stratford we would wish to ensure that existing and future occupiers of the scheme can be proud of where they live, in a development which is fit for purpose in a prominent edge-of-town location.”
Cllr Fradgley claimed repeated requests for a meeting with Bloor to influence these matters had been ignored.
Cllr Peter Moorse, who represents the district council’s Hathaway ward in which the land lies, and Molly Giles, who represents the neighbouring Shottery ward, expressed their concerns about the proposed access points to the site from Alcester Road and West Green Drive, the latter, they say, needs widening.
Cllr Moorse said: “We remain extremely concerned about the traffic impact of this development on nearby roads. Cars from nearly 200 houses and the new school could be using the access on to West Green Drive.
“Most residents there have no off-street parking and this restricts the road to one lane for a long stretch — a stretch which is also a bus route.
“Frequently there are few or no gaps in the row of parked cars, making it very difficult for cars to pull in to allow others to pass.
“The planning committee agreed to add a note to the planning permission to raise these concerns with the county council. We’ll be following this up to see what can be done to avoid what could otherwise turn into traffic mayhem.”
The site was included as a reserve housing site in the district council’s then development plan in 2005.
Back then the council said it did so to control the timing of its development and did not see any immediate need for it to be built on.
In 2009 a planning application was finally submitted, but rejected by the council two years later.
That decision was overturned by a government-appointed planning inspector the following year after an appeal, and in 2013 the council failed in a judicial review of that decision.
Since then negotiations on the finer details have been ongoing, including the controversial sale by Shakespeare Birthplace Trust of land next to Anne Hath- away’s Cottage to facilitate the relief road.
That road will run from Alcester Road and will come out at the bottom of Bordon Hill on Evesham Road, where it is envisaged that it will link up with the relief road that comes with the 3,500 houses on Long Marston Airfield. Although that road is currently being fought by residents in the Luddington area.
The Herald has been unable to contact anyone from Hallam Land Management to discuss the progress of its element of the scheme.