New Baptist Church proposed in Shipston

Proposals for a brand new Baptist Church in Shipston have been presented to Shipston Town Council this week.

Stour Valley Baptist Church is exploring the possibility of building a church on Tilemans Lane, having been meeting at the high school since 1999.

In recent years membership of the church has grown from 50 to having more than 170 people attend its Easter Day service this year.

Rev Daniel Pulham, Minister of the Church said: “Whilst the High School has been a generous host to us over the years our growing numbers and community activities have compelled us to look at a building of our own.

“At a time when many Churches have sadly struggled we have seen our Church family expand. Not only do we help organise various activities for Shipston’s older residents, but we have seen a remarkable growth in our youth and children’s work.

“The potential building would include community rooms and a catering facility and our hope is that the Church would be a valuable community facility in our town. Over coming weeks we will be holding a consultation day for people to view our plans and for community groups to explore how they could possibly make use of our space.

“We are at the very beginning of the planning process but have already received interest and support from local organisations.”