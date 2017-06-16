Trust gets OK for Stratford’s first free school

THE first free school in Stratford-on-Avon district will be on the Meon Vale development between Long Marston and Lower Quinton.

Tudor Grange Academies Trust will run the one-form entry school which is due to open in September next year.

It will have 60 school places and 30 full-time nursery places.

The trust already has seven schools, including Haselor Primary School near Alcester, which is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Land for the school was a condition of St Modwen getting planning permission for hundreds of houses on part of the old army camp, now known as Meon Vale.

There is also a plot of land set aside for the future expansion of the school, which is one of 131 new free schools, creating around 69,000 places for pupils.

Vivienne Stone-Fewings, executive primary principal of Tudor Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted that this application has been successful.

“Tudor Grange Academies Trust is committed to expanding in locations near to existing schools in the trust and where there is a clear demand for more school places.

“The trust is committed to providing excellence for the communities where we work and we are looking forward to working with the new community in Meon Vale.”

Toby Young, director of New Schools Network, which is a government-funded charity that promotes free schools in England, added: “The application process to set up a free school is extremely rigorous, so it is a testament to Tudor Grange Academies Trust hard work that they have been approved to open.”

The school is still subject to planning permission, although no date has been set for an application to be submitted.