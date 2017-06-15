Local fire chief’s message after London fire

A MAJOR fire at Grenfell Tower in London in the early hours of this morning has prompted the following statement from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services…

Chief Fire Officer, Andy Hickmott said: “The incident in London is absolutely devastating. My heart goes out to all those involved, to those whose lives have been lost, their families and to our colleagues in London Fire Brigade and other emergency services that are at the scene.

“I would like to reassure residents that whilst this is a horrific incident, this type of fire is extremely rare. This is because high-rise buildings are designed to prevent fires spreading through the building with measures like fire-resisting walls, ceilings and doors. However, the scale of the fire spread we saw today is unprecedented in the UK and I am sure that any lessons learned will be reviewed nationally.

“Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service work closely with local authorities and landlords of high rise properties to ensure that they are legal and compliant. Based on the events in London, we have today made contact with all local authorities in Warwickshire to offer additional guidance.

“However, should the worst happen, please ensure that you follow the escape plan in place for your building. General fire safety advice can be found here:http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/escapeplan.

“If anyone has any concerns about fire safety in a building they live in, then please contact your local authority or fire service. In addition, I would like to remind residents that Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service carries out Free Safe and Well checks where crews provide key fire safety advice on how to reduce the chances of having a fire in your home.

“For more information call 01926 466282 or log onto http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafetycheck.”